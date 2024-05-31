‘90 Day Fiancé’: Madelein Cracks Up at Luke’s Salsa Dancing Skills (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise”!

Madelein and Luke enjoy a night out and try salsa dancing in the middle of a restaurant — which leaves Madelein cracking up at Luke’s “horrible” dancing abilities!

In a confessional, she says, “I have been upset with Luke, but when he look so ridiculous dancing, it’s so difficult for me [to] get mad [at] him.”

Madelein points out that it was hard to teach Luke because she was “laughing so much.”

Luke admits that salsa dancing was “intimidating,” even though he loves to dance.