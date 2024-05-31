Television May 31, 2024
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Madelein Cracks Up at Luke’s Salsa Dancing Skills (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise”!
Madelein and Luke enjoy a night out and try salsa dancing in the middle of a restaurant — which leaves Madelein cracking up at Luke’s “horrible” dancing abilities!
In a confessional, she says, “I have been upset with Luke, but when he look so ridiculous dancing, it’s so difficult for me [to] get mad [at] him.”
Madelein points out that it was hard to teach Luke because she was “laughing so much.”
Luke admits that salsa dancing was “intimidating,” even though he loves to dance.
“90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.