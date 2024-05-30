Stars React to Donald Trump’s Hush Money Guilty Verdict

Getty Images

On Thursday, a verdict was reached in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, making him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

The charges stem from claims Trump paid Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election to keep their alleged affair quiet, and then knowingly accounted for the payment in fraudulent ways.

After the verdict, Trump told reporters outside the courtroom, “This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.”

Despite the conviction, Trump said he will still be running for president, noting that the “real verdict” will be in November “by the people.”

He went on, “They know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here. We’ll fight to the end.”

Trump’s sentencing has been set for July 11.

Celebrities like Kathy Griffin, Patton Oswalt, Ellen Barkin, and Jon Cryer took to social media to react to the verdict.

Kathy called Trump “awful,” writing on X, “TEARS OF JOY.”

Patton wrote, “Abraham Lincoln and now Stormy Daniels. 2 porn stars who, when history called, stepped up to save America.”

Jon wrote, “Holy sh*t.”

Stephen King wrote, “The Republican candidate for president is a convicted felon.”

See more reactions below!

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts he faced.



A cheer has erupted from Collect Pond Park. — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 30, 2024 @thesherylralph

.@realDonaldTrump

As my Bubbe used to say…



HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) May 30, 2024 @EllenBarkin

Guilty on ALLLLLLLLL — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 30, 2024 @hwinkler4real

We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law! https://t.co/z5R7tqBvby — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) May 30, 2024 @JohnLeguizamo

We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2024 @GeorgeTakei

Guilty. By a jury of his peers. — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) May 30, 2024 @jay_hernandez

In retrospect I’m glad I decided not to drink every time they said Guilty because I’d never have made it through making dinner. — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) May 30, 2024 @AnaGasteyer

34 is now my favorite number. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 30, 2024 @RealLyndaCarter

NO ONE is above the law. Not even your CRIMINAL pappy @DonaldJTrumpJr!



You daddy is a FELON thirty four times over!#LockHerUp seems silly now, doesn’t it, little buddy?



It’s almost like you and your daddy brought this embarrassment on yourselves.



Haman in the story of… — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 30, 2024 @YNB

Trump says Mother Teresa couldn't beat these charges! I'm pretty sure Mother Teresa never raw dogged a hooker! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) May 30, 2024 @RealDLHughley