Skip to Main Content
News May 30, 2024

Stars React to Donald Trump’s Hush Money Guilty Verdict

Getty Images

On Thursday, a verdict was reached in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, making him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

The charges stem from claims Trump paid Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election to keep their alleged affair quiet, and then knowingly accounted for the payment in fraudulent ways.

After the verdict, Trump told reporters outside the courtroom, “This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.”

Despite the conviction, Trump said he will still be running for president, noting that the “real verdict” will be in November “by the people.”

He went on, “They know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here. We’ll fight to the end.”

Trump’s sentencing has been set for July 11.

Celebrities like Kathy Griffin, Patton Oswalt, Ellen Barkin, and Jon Cryer took to social media to react to the verdict.

Kathy called Trump “awful,” writing on X, “TEARS OF JOY.”

Patton wrote, “Abraham Lincoln and now Stormy Daniels. 2 porn stars who, when history called, stepped up to save America.”

Jon wrote, “Holy sh*t.”

Stephen King wrote, “The Republican candidate for president is a convicted felon.”

See more reactions below!

#CelebrityNews #DonaldTrump #News #TrendingStories

More

More in News