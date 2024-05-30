News May 30, 2024
Stars React to Donald Trump’s Hush Money Guilty Verdict
On Thursday, a verdict was reached in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.
Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, making him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.
The charges stem from claims Trump paid Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election to keep their alleged affair quiet, and then knowingly accounted for the payment in fraudulent ways.
After the verdict, Trump told reporters outside the courtroom, “This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.”
Despite the conviction, Trump said he will still be running for president, noting that the “real verdict” will be in November “by the people.”
He went on, “They know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here. We’ll fight to the end.”
Trump’s sentencing has been set for July 11.
Celebrities like Kathy Griffin, Patton Oswalt, Ellen Barkin, and Jon Cryer took to social media to react to the verdict.
Kathy called Trump “awful,” writing on X, “TEARS OF JOY.”
Patton wrote, “Abraham Lincoln and now Stormy Daniels. 2 porn stars who, when history called, stepped up to save America.”
Jon wrote, “Holy sh*t.”
Stephen King wrote, “The Republican candidate for president is a convicted felon.”
See more reactions below!
Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts he faced.— sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 30, 2024 @thesherylralph
A cheer has erupted from Collect Pond Park.
.@realDonaldTrump— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) May 30, 2024 @EllenBarkin
As my Bubbe used to say…
HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES?
Guilty on ALLLLLLLLL— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 30, 2024 @hwinkler4real
We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law! https://t.co/z5R7tqBvby— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) May 30, 2024 @JohnLeguizamo
We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2024 @GeorgeTakei
Guilty. By a jury of his peers.— Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) May 30, 2024 @jay_hernandez
In retrospect I’m glad I decided not to drink every time they said Guilty because I’d never have made it through making dinner.— Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) May 30, 2024 @AnaGasteyer
34 is now my favorite number.— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 30, 2024 @RealLyndaCarter
May 30, 2024 @MarkHamill
NO ONE is above the law. Not even your CRIMINAL pappy @DonaldJTrumpJr!— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 30, 2024 @YNB
You daddy is a FELON thirty four times over!#LockHerUp seems silly now, doesn’t it, little buddy?
It’s almost like you and your daddy brought this embarrassment on yourselves.
Haman in the story of…
Trump says Mother Teresa couldn't beat these charges! I'm pretty sure Mother Teresa never raw dogged a hooker! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) May 30, 2024 @RealDLHughley
Guilty on all counts.— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 30, 2024 @BillyBaldwin
E. Jean Carroll ✅
Stormy Daniels ✅
Election interference, espionage and inciting an insurrection coming up.