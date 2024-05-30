Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, are back together after splitting in December, People magazine reports.

Sources say the reality star and the singer are going strong after a brief break.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spotted together in recent weeks, and an insider says, "It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out. There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup, and they missed each other."

The source said they weren’t “on the same page” before, adding, "It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."

After the split, Kendall was reportedly seeing her ex, Devin Booker, again and Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, wanted her back. “Benny was not happy that Kendall was dating,” the source said.

Now, all is well. "Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her,” the insider said.

Earlier this month, the two were seen hanging out at the Après Met 2 Met Gala after-party.

In a photo, they were seen smiling at each other while sharing a couch and having a drink together.

A source told People magazine, “They were sitting together, laughing and having the best time.”

“They were very much enjoying each other's company. Sitting close and whispering in each other's ears,” the eyewitness added.