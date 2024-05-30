Kate Middleton Has ‘Turned a Corner’ in Cancer Battle: ‘Doing a Lot Better’

Getty Images

Kate Middleton has reportedly “turned a corner” as she continues her cancer treatment by undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

A family friend told Vanity Fair, "It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better. It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time, Everyone has rallied around her — William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

However, Kensington Palace says she will not attend the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour on June 15.

A source told Vanity Fair of her return to public facing duties, “There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry. It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the green light from her medical team. But she will 100% be coming back to work, of that there is no question.”

Charlie Lankston from DailyMail.com weighed in, telling “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “She is going to want to make sure that her first public appearance after her cancer treatment sees her looking her very best and gives nobody any cause for concern whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, King Charles III, who is also battling cancer, just stepped for a visit to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts with Queen Camilla and actress Cynthia Erivo.