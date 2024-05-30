Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin React to Jennifer Aniston’s ‘9 to 5’ Reboot (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton are still fighting the fight for equal rights for women!

Jane and Lily spoke to “Extra” at a special L.A. premiere event for the 2022 documentary "Still Working 9 to 5," sharing how they feel about the impact of the original 1980 “9 to 5” movie all these years later.

Lily said, “I didn’t think we’d still be fighting the grim battle.”

Jane added, “No, thought we’d have made more progress, but the fight goes on.”

The documentary examines the impact of the groundbreaking comedy about three women who get revenge against their sexist boss and the ongoing struggle for women's equality in the workplace.

Fonda went on, “The movie, when it came out, it did a lot of good for women office workers. The problems are still there, however.”

They say the answer to that problem is the Equal Rights Amendment, which would ensure equal rights regardless of gender.

Jane said, “It’s been passed by Congress. It’s been ratified, but it hasn’t been published, so we’re here to give it the little push.”

Jennifer Aniston is set to showcase modern-day work problems in a new “9 to 5” reboot.

Tomlin shared, “They have called, in a sense. Peripherally, they called. They would like us to be involved, I think. Maybe they’ll make it. It’s so out of our reach that we can’t do it. Maybe it will be like the little kids that do the pickleball commercials.”

Fonda added, “I wish them all the best. I think it is wonderful.”