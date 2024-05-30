Getty Images

Actor Nick Pasqual has been charged after allegedly stabbing his estranged girlfriend Allie Shehorn “multiple times.”

In a press release, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed that Pasqual was charged with “one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.”

According to Gascón, Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn’s Los Angeles home on May 23 at 4:30 a.m. and stabbed the makeup artist, who had “recently filed a restraining order” against him.

Pasqual “inflicted great bodily injury” on Shehorn, and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime,” the release stated.

Following the incident, Pasqual allegedly left the scene of the crime and went to Texas, where he was detained at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint.

Pasqual will be taken back to Los Angeles, where he will face charges.

If convicted, Pasqual could face up to life in prison.

Shehorn was found with slashes to her neck and cuts to her arms and abdomen by her surrogate mother Christine White, who was staying with her on the night of the attack.

White told KTLA, “I found her, and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened. That wasn’t a pretty sight.”

White emphasized, “This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody.”

Since the attack, Shehorn has undergone three surgeries in the past three days.

Shehorn’s friend Christopher Wayne shared a health update, telling the outlet, “The fact that she was able to get through what she did that night and how fast she’s recovering is really amazing.”

Shehorn will most likely be hospitalized for a month and require physical therapy, but she’s in “really good spirits,” her friend Emily MacDonald shared.

MacDonald added, “I feel like she’s comforting all of us, which is kind of how Allie is. Even when she’s at rock bottom, she’s still looking to see how she can lift other people up.”

A GoFundMe page has been created by MacDonald and Jed Dornoff to raise money for her ongoing medical bills.

The page read, “Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie.”