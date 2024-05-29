Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ History of Alleged Abuse Goes Back to College

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new allegations in a bombshell Rolling Stone exposé.

Rolling Stone did a six-month investigation into Diddy’s alleged dirty deeds and sordid history, conducting more than 50 interviews with the rapper’s inner circle.

Some would only talk if they were off the record, for “fear of retribution.”

The exposé revealed disturbing details about a previously unreported alleged attack involving his college girlfriend at Howard University.

One former student, who witnessed the alleged alteration, told the outlet that a “super angry” Combs used a belt to hit the woman “all over the place” and “whupped her butt — like really whupped her butt.” According to the student, the woman was “trying to defend herself a little bit. She was crying. And we were telling him, ‘Get off of her.’ We were screaming for her.”

The woman who was allegedly attacked declined to comment.

A different source recalled another alleged incident in which a “belligerent” Combs screamed at his girlfriend to come outside of her dorm and then allegedly got physical with her outside of the building. They claimed, “Puff is out here acting crazy. He’s beating her.”

Diddy reportedly dropped out of Howard University in 1990.

Years later, Bad Boy’s co-founding partner and president Kirk Burrowes allegedly witnessed Diddy attacking a woman at the record label’s office in 1994.

Another Bad Boy employee, Felicia Newsome, also recalled when she had to hold Combs back before he could “beat this girl’s ass.” She said, “I’m holding him by his waist, saying, ‘You need to calm down. This is not your fight.’”

The exposé also brought attention to an incident in which Combs allegedly smashed a chair over music executive Shakir Stewart’s head after an argument over the rapper’s on-again, off-again partner Kim Porter.

Stewart’s mom Portia Labrie said, “He left him bleeding on a hotel floor in Italy. He had to have stitches and then [Combs] threatened him… ‘I’m going to kill you’… That’s when I said, ‘You need to get out of this business. This man is crazy.'”

In response to the explosive report, Combs' attorney Jonathan Davis said, "Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable. We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction."

Diddy is facing several civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, as well as aiding and abetting his son Christian Combs in a sexual assault.

His ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura also filed a civil lawsuit in November, accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship. The exes settled the lawsuit in one day.

Combs has denied wrongdoing on social media and his team has publicly responded to some, but not all, of the civil suits.

Earlier this month, CNN shared a leaked security cam video of the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

Following the release of the footage, Combs posted an apology video on Instagram.