Getty Images

NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are parents again!

Over the weekend, the couple announced the birth of their son Caius Chai, who was born on May 11.

In a joint Instagram, the two wrote, “Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

The couple included a black-and-white photo of Ayesha holding their son’s hand.

Instagram

Ayesha announced her pregnancy in March.

Ayesha shared the news in Sweet July magazine, even showing off her growing baby bump for the cover story!

In the magazine, Ayesha noted, “For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, “Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.” And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

As for why they had a change of heart, Ayesha explained that they were “feeling like somebody was missing.” She went on, “I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So, we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Stephen and Ayesha are also the parents of daughters Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5.

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Stephen about life at home with his kids when he’s not shooting threes on the court. He said, “When I wear a jersey, I’m Stephen, and when I’m at home I’m dad — that's how they kind of treat it.”