‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Welcome Baby #4

Audrey Roloff, 32, and Jeremy Roloff, 34, are parents again!

The “Little People, Big World” alums just welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl.

On Monday, Audrey announced the news on Instagram, writing, “She’s here!!! Welcome to the world Mirabella May Roloff💕 8lb 12oz and born peacefully at home on May 23rd at 4:29 am. It was my dream birth and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition🙏🏻 I can’t wait to tell you the story soon! But for now we are soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of six😍 These. Are. The. Days.”

The former reality star shared photos of her home water birth as she cuddled her new baby, kissed her husband, and smiled alongside the whole family.

Audrey and Jeremy first announced they were expecting in November, and she shared many updates along the way.

About a week before Mirabella was born, Audrey posted a photo of her baby bump and wrote, “When you keep taking what you think might be the last picture of the bump… 🤪 I still can’t believe I’m about to have my 4th baby. I feel like I was just pregnant with my first. Can’t wait to meet this precious girl whenever she’s ready💕I’ve never had a spring/summer baby so I’m also very excited to spend many evenings watching the sunset here with her😍.”