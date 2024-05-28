Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Son Billy Underwent Successful Third Heart Surgery

Instagram/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel is updating fans on his son Billy, 7, who just underwent a third heart surgery.

Billy was born in 2017 with congenital heart disease, and the comedian shared on Instagram, “This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid.”

He also took the time to share his love and gratitude for all involved. Shouting out his wife Molly McNearney, he wrote, “Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know.”

He praised the “hard working staff, doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners at [Children’s Hospital L.A.]” and wrote, “Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience.”

Jimmy went on, “Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent.”

He continued, “There are so many parents and children who aren’t fortunate enough to go home after five days. Please share your love, hearts and prayers with them,” and encouraged everyone to support children’s hospitals.

The late-night host’s famous friends showed their love in the comments section.

Jennifer Aniston shared, “❤️🙌🏽🙏🏼❤️” and her ex Justin Theroux posted, “Bravo Billy 👑 ❤️.”

Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “Sending love to your whole family and a thanks to everyone at CHLA for everything you do.”

Ryan Reynolds dropped three hearts and a mending heart emoji.