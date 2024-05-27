Mike Tyson Suffers In-Flight Medical Emergency

Mike Tyson, 57, was flying from Miami to L.A. when he suffered a medical emergency, TMZ reports.

Staff on the American Airlines flight put a call out to see if any medical professionals were on board because the boxer was in pain and feeling ill.

His rep told the site, "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Tyson is doing “great” now, his rep added.

In Touch Weekly, the first publication to report the news, says that paramedics boarded the plane and helped Tyson as soon as the jet landed at LAX.