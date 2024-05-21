Cecily Strong Partners with Hill’s Pet Nutrition for Senior Pet Adoption Campaign

Hill's Pet Nutrition

“Garfield” star Cecily Strong is teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to encourage people to celebrate, not fear, aging and open their hearts and homes to senior pets.

Strong, who voices security guard Marge in the movie, hit the “Garfield” red carpet, not with a cat… but with three senior dogs.

While getting the word out about the need for senior pet adoption, she said, “I’m proud to help shine the light on our senior pets and we can best support them as they age.

To encourage pet lovers to bring home an older furry friend, Hill's will donate up to $100,000 to PetSmart Charities to cover a portion of the adoption fees for every pet adopted at PetSmart Adoption Centers from May 20 to 26.

And to help these senior dogs live bold lives, work with your veterinarian to select tailored age-appropriate nutrition like Hill’s Science Diet Senior Vitality which helps improve senior pets’ ability to get up and go.