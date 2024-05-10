Pia Mia Is Releasing a New Book — ‘Sand, Sequins & Silicone’

Multiplatinum recording artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and now author Pia Mia is releasing her first book, called “Sand, Sequins & Silicone.”

Pia is using her past and experiences to create the semi-autobiographical book, inspired by her own journey.

The story follows pop star Princess, born on an island 6,000 miles away, now living her dream in Los Angeles, just like Mia did when she turned 13.

The book pulls back the veil on the world of pop music, revealing the lies, betrayals, and occasional heartaches.

“Sand, Sequins & Silicone” will be available in original trade paperback and ebook formats on May 14.