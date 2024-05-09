Celebrity News May 09, 2024
Nick Cannon Set to Co-Host ‘We Playin’ Spades’ Season 2 Podcast
Nick Cannon will be co-hosting Season 2 of Wondery podcast video series “We Playin’ Spades” with actress Courtney Bee.
The new season will have Cannon with Bee welcoming big names to the table for no-holds-barred conversations where anything can happen!
On Thursday, the news was announced at the 2024 IAB Podcast Upfront in New York.
During the event, it was also revealed that social media breakout Annie Agar will be hosting “The Offensive Line,” breaking down all things NFL.
In a statement, Wondery’s Chief Content Officer Marshall Lewy said, “Nick Cannon, Courtney Bee, and Annie Agar are all hosts with unbelievable charisma and fresh perspectives, and that’s why we’re so excited to have them as part of our talk-driven programming at Wondery. Nick and Courtney ran the table when they came on ‘We Playin’ Spades’ last season, so I can’t wait to see what they do and say as hosts. Annie is an up-and-comer in both the sports and comedy space, and it’s that rare combination that makes her the social media star she is.”