‘General Hospital’ Alum David Lautner Engaged to Megan Li Wang

“General Hospital” alum David Lautner has taken the next serious step in his relationship with actress Megan Li Wang.

Over the weekend, David announced their engagement.

He joked on Instagram, “She said, 'Yes.' Well, technically, she said, '...I don’t know who you are, yeah, sure!’”

“But we’ll attribute that to adrenaline, shock, surprise, and uncontrollable laughter from the proposal,” David went on while plugging her TikTok video.

Along with posting a close-up of her engagement ring, David gushed, “Megan, every day with you is easy; filled with joy, laughter, happiness, and of course, plenty of cats. Looking forward to forever together!”

In her TikTok video, Megan is recording them watching a 2022 commercial they appeared in that she thought had re-aired without them getting residual payments.

During the video, Megan askes, ‘Why are they still airing this? I have to record this because why are they still airing this?”

The commercial then cuts to someone off-camera asking “David — anything else you want to say, David?”

Thanks to special effects, the on-screen version of David throws a ring box to the real-life David, who then gets down on one knee to propose to Megan.

He tells her, “We met on this commercial, so I thought it would only make sense if we had an extended version that helped me ask you: Will you marry me?”