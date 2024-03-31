Skip to Main Content
Television March 31, 2024

‘90 Day’: Natalie’s Intense Vampire Monologue at ‘Single Life’ Tell-All! (Exclusive)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at the “90 Day: The Single Life" tell-all!

In a funny moment, aspiring actress Natalie is asked by a viewer what the perfect movie role would be, to which she responds, “I would like to play a vampire.”

Host Shaun Robinson asks, “Can you show us how you would perform it?” and Natalie goes on to deliver an intense monologue!

Tune in Monday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

