‘Naked and Afraid’s’ MaLu & Kyle ‘Eaten Alive’ by Thousands of Bugs (Exclusive Clip)

MaLu and Kyle need an exterminator on this week’s “Naked and Afraid”!

In an exclusive clip, the contestants are “eaten alive” by thousands of bugs while camping out in the jungles of Colombia.

They are both superfans and critics of the show, who are now facing similar challenges to the ones they’ve seen on the series.

Kyle calls the situation “no joke,” insisting “It is hard to sleep when you have about 4,000 bugs eating you alive.”

He tells MaLu, “I just pulled something out of my butthole,” and she replies, “Oh, my God. They are in my privates, too.”

She adds, “I think we expect this because we critique it so much,” and he agrees the experience is “a little different” than watching it on TV.

In the morning, he declares it “the worst night of my life” and she refers to their shelter as a “sleep-deprivation chamber.”

He then showed off his white and pus-filled bug bites, saying they “hurt like hell.”