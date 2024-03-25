Kevin Hart Knows Late Mom Is Smiling Down on Mark Twain Prize Honor (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kevin Hart spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi as he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

He said it “mind-blowing” to join the company of those who share the title.

Kevin explained, “It's a big deal. It's not something I take for granted. It's something that I’m extremely humbled by and blown away by… To be in the conversation of those that share this title is mind-blowing. It is something that will probably hit as the day goes on, the night furthers. For right now, it is just me kind of grasping the context of it.”

Kevin got emotional during his speech as he broke down honoring his wife Eniko and his four kids. He also spoke about his late mother, Nancy.

“I don't get here without Nancy Hart,” he said. “I don’t get here without the high level of commitment and dedication to life and simply like understanding who I am and what I am capable of… I’m fortunate to be raised by such a woman. She is missed significantly by myself and of course my household, but I know I have an angel. I think that's the biggest smile in heaven right now is my mom looking over here tonight.”

Some of the biggest names in comedy were there for him, and Kevin said he wasn’t sure what to expect, “I’m here, and I’m here for the treat... I’m sure there will be some Kevin Hart destroying.”

And it was a treat, with Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Nick Cannon, to name just a few who were on hand.