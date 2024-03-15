Hannah Waddingham Hints ‘Something’s Brewing’ for More ‘Ted Lasso’! (Exclusive)

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD

On Thursday night, Hannah Waddingham reunited with many of her “Ted Lasso” co-stars at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Hannah, who said she was happy to be back with some of the “Ted Lasso” cast. She said, "I feel really odd… When we're not all together… I can't ever tell anyone how much we are such a family, and it becomes like a real chosen family even when something has closed.”

She noted, “I find it weird, actually being in L.A. and not being with them, you know? So, last night Juno [Temple] and I were messaging at, like, one o'clock in the morning. I was like, ‘I'm here,’ she was like, ‘You’re here?’”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD

Hannah also gave some hope that the show’s really not over! She sang, “It ain't over till it's over.”

When Mel asked if she was telling him something, Waddingham answered, “I’m hopeful.”

Now, Hannah is playing opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy.” She gushed that along with his good looks, “He's so yummy as a person as well, though. He and I were like two 12-year-olds on set. I don't know what it is, we just have, like, the naughty thing together, like, we really do sh*t. It's lovely so I have that with him. I also have it with Emily Blunt... We met and went, ‘Oh, I know you.’ It's so lovely to have such a shorthand with them immediately.”