Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit Presenters Announced

Presenters have been announced for the Garden of Laughs comedy benefit!

Edie Falco, Whoopi Goldberg, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, John McEnroe, Chris Meloni, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson, and Paul Wesley have all signed on to present at the benefit, which will be held on March 27 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Some of the comedians performing at the benefit include Bill Burr, Michael Che, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Heather McMahan, Tracy Morgan, Sam Morril, and Jon Stewart.

All the net proceeds from the benefit will go to the Garden of Dreams Foundation.