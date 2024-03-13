Top 7 Luxury Destinations You Should Have on Your Bucket List in 2024

Luxury travel expert Stephanie Davis has stayed at the best resorts around the world, and says these are the top seven luxury destinations to book in 2024.



1: Passalacqua , Lake Como, Italy



“Passalacqua is my number one destination in the world for too many reasons to count,” Davis said. “I was not surprised when the prestigious World’s 50 Best Hotels Organization named the Lake Como villa as the World’s Best Hotel for 2023. It is a romance of the senses with its captivating views of Lake Como, fragrant smells that loom from the rose gardens, impeccable flavors of cuisine, faint sounds of Italian opera music playing in the background, and the top-notch service that makes you feel like royalty.”



With just 24 rooms, Passalacqua offers privacy and exclusivity, creating an intimate atmosphere that makes you feel truly important. Guests will find a cigar boat at the base of the villa, with a “charming” Italian boat captain offering tours around the lake or into Bellagio for a day trip,” Davis said. “Passalacqua, simply put, is a fantasy contrasting reality.”



2: Burj Al Arab , Dubai, UAE



The Burj Al Arab is the epitome of luxury, often hailed as the world’s only seven-star hotel.



“Renowned for its unparalleled service, opulent amenities and the fact that every room is a suite, the Burj ensures a stay that surpasses traditional standards with an over-the-top vibe,” Davis said. The hotel’s lavish interior is adorned with real gold accents, adding an extra layer of sophistication to an indulgent experience.



“Relax by the pool in your private Cabana with Crystal and Caviar service and soak up the Arabian sun while socializing with the who’s-who of Dubai, Davis said. “Don’t forget to order their famous $50.00 Gold Latte made with real gold and don the signature gold mustache for a selfie.”



3: Jaoli , Maldives



Davis said Joali is an “unparalleled” destination for couples seeking an intimate and romantic escape.



“If you are looking for the perfect honeymoon destination or marriage revival trip this is your place. The vast over-the-water rooms, luxurious and beautifully designed, with their own private pool and 24-hour butler service offer a sanctuary like no other,” Davis said.



Joali has five restaurants to choose from, or guests can plan a romantic private dinner and movie on the beach. For an even more private beach excursion, guests can rent a private island for the day — clothing optional.



Guests can snorkel and swim with the turtles, or, if they’re feeling more social, can visit the infinity pool next to the bar and enjoy the serene surroundings and turquoise sea while sipping a Mai Tai out of a coconut.



“Joali combines opulence, eco-consciousness, romance and spirituality, making it the standout destination in the Maldives,” Davis said.



4: The Oberoi Rajvilas , Jaipur, India



“Choosing to stay at the Oberoi Rajvilas in India's Pink City, means immersing yourself in a world of luxury,” Davis said. “Every detail from accommodation, to spa, pool, cultural immersion, and dining is meticulously crafted to ensure a stay that is nothing short of extraordinary and relaxing.”



Guests can soak in a candlelit bathtub that is filled with rose petals every night, visit the spa for a tranquil massage and facial, enjoy authentic Rajasthani cuisine, and get henna by the pool surrounded by peacocks.



5: Forestis , Italian Dolomites



“Forestis is perfect for the active traveler seeking a blend of health, wellness, exploration, and luxury,” Davis said. “This destination is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.”



Guests can ride a mountain bike through breathtaking scenery or hike to the gondola for lunch at the peak of the mountain. Forestis focuses on healthy cuisine, incorporating local fresh ingredients for a nutritious dining experience.



“Watch the sun disappear behind the Dolomite Mountains from your balcony bed while you sip on wine and toast to nature's embrace,” Davis advised.



6: Eden Rock , St. Barts, Caribbean



Eden Rock is a favored destination for celebrities and others who appreciate the finer things in life. It’s famous for its lavish accommodations, stunning views, and vibrant entertainment.



“Sip rose slushies on your beach day-bed and rub shoulders with celebrities while getting a Caribbean tan,” Davis advised. “A favorite room is the Garbo Suite, which offers one of the best views on the property, your own balcony and garden for relaxing. The world famous Nikki Beach is steps away where you can stand on tables, dance, and fist pump your way into oblivion, or simply enjoy some of the best people watching in the Caribbean.”



7: The Springs Resort and Spa , Costa Rica



The Springs Resort and Spa offers a unique blend of luxury and adventure, making it the perfect match for those seeking opulence and excitement.



Take a fast-paced horseback riding adventure through the jungle, or try the heart-pounding whitewater rafting tour,” Davis recommends. “You can embark on adrenaline-pumping adventures or choose to relax in the spa and palatial suites. Take a dip in the hot springs for a relaxing soak or unique tubing experience. It is the best of both worlds and all set against the backdrop of Costa Rica’s stunning scenery.”



Davis, an Ironman triathlete, now finds her thrills escaping to luxury destinations around the world, sharing her journeys on Instagram , and wants others to believe in a dream vacation of their own.



No matter where you decide to visit, Davis advises packing a universal appliance adapter for anything that needs to be plugged in or charged, along with some snacks, because “bringing a little bit of home to a foreign country is always a nice treat to have.”