Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

“Love Is Blind” Season 6’s Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre are the only couple to make it to the altar and say “I do”!

“Extra” spoke with the pair about their love story at the reunion.

Amy reflected on an emotional conversation she had with her father right before the ceremony, which had viewers in their feels!

She shared, “My dad saying what he said before the wedding meant the whole world to me. I look up to him so much. He is such a role model to me, so it meant everything, and it was more so because of the support that he had behind his words. I feel like my favorite thing that he said to me is, 'I love how Johnny looks at you.' ... That meant everything to me. It made it feel even more right than it was."

Johnny opened up about how it felt watching Amy and her dad, saying, “It was so nice because I felt like I was truly being accepted into a new family, and I think that was one of the biggest fears I had was will the family actually like me or not. So, him being so open and respectful and honest, it felt really good."

Amy added, "When you get married, you're merging two families, and so the acceptance and love from both sides was the world to us."

As for how they knew they were right for each other, Amy shared, “We just connected so fast emotionally and, like, we just had so many things in common. As time passed, I just felt like it was right. There were so many signs, especially based on how we even got to the experiment in the first place.”

Johnny explained, "We were both basically kind of were not going to be a part of 'Love Is Blind,' because there were other factors outside of our control that were preventing us from actually getting to be a part of this experiment. So, when we were here, we really just wanted to give it our all and really be as genuine as possible."

Amy and Johnny noted that by day four or five, they had solidified that they only wanted to date each other.

Johnny elaborated, “We knew at that point, like, our love was that strong. We didn’t know if it was going to be, you know, fiancée-material yet, but we were confident in that."

Johnny said knew he was ready for marriage “the morning of proposal day." He recalled, "That's when I knew, I said, 'Hey, I don't know if I'm quite ready to be engaged yet, but I want to take the chance for Amy.'"

As for Amy, she felt that it was a “gradual” realization in the pods.

"We like to say a slow burn," she said. "There wasn't really a moment that I was like, 'Okay, yes.' It was just so many things about his character, his morals, how we had fun with each other, how we got into deep conversations with each other... so many different things. I feel like because of that, I just felt like, you know, he's an amazing man, we get along so well together, we have a great connection... it's a no-brainer, you know?"

They were “very confident” going into their wedding day. She said, “I just knew. There were so many signs, and the connection was so strong. We were just attached at the hip.”

Johnny echoed, "When it came down to it, I think we spent maybe one night apart from after the reveal to the night before the wedding... I think that's like a really big thing, because I see other couples that wanted to take their space, have their little breaks, but we never felt the need to do that."

Amy agreed, "It was never suffocating. It was peace."

Though they were the strongest couple, they still had some struggles with the subject of birth control. Amy shared, “I just feel like we were just in polar opposite ends of where we kind of understood ourselves and one another, and just kind of had to get to this middle ground where we had consistent conversations, heard each other out, educated each other.”

Amy and Johnny definitely believe that love is blind after finding their happily ever after through the experiment!

Amy said, "I feel like love truly comes from the soul connection, so I'll always believe that love is blind." She added, "I feel like what I learned is to always trust myself, trust my gut, and be confident in my actions and what I do."

Johnny offered, "I think the big thing I learned from this whole experiment was to just go all in. You can't dip your toe in the water. You have to dive in, and once you're in, it's going to be fantastic."