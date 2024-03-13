‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast on ‘Messy’ Season 20 & Ellen Pompeo’s Support (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert is going through “Grey’s Anatomy” boot camp with the interns — Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane and Niko Terho!

Along with showing Melvin their medical skills, they are also teasing what to expect from a “messy” Season 20, which premieres March 14.

Midori quipped, “I think we all had a hand in the mess.”

Adelaide added, “You pass the baton from time to time, like, first part of last season, I was pretty messy with having already hooked up with one of the attendings and then hooking up with Blue’s character… This season, the messiness is interpersonal incompetence… work-related messiness.”

Midori elaborated, “Some of us are being blamed for things that other people did when we didn’t do those things.”

The cast also dishes on how OG Ellen Pompeo welcomed them to the series and how supportive she continues to be.

Harry commented, ‘I remember she’s like, ‘Have fun… As much as there’s drama, there’s so many medical terms you have to learn… just have fun.’”

“That’s been great advice to be able to just jump into this, even though certain things might be daunting,” Harry went on. “There is a fun element to it and responsibility as well.”

Niko chimed in, “She was also very open and like anytime we need to talk to her, we can.”

Adelaide revealed that Ellen gave them “super cool cactus gardens.” She confessed, "I couldn’t keep mine alive, but Niko’s, I think, is still alive. Niko managed to keep his alive." She said of Ellen, "She's very kind."