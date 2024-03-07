Instagram

“The Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is a dad again!

On Thursday, Sorrentino took to Instagram to share the news that he has just welcomed his third child with wife Lauren.

Along with posting a series of photos of their bundle of joy, he wrote, “Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 ‼️ We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino 🌙 born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way 🍼.”

Instagram

The couple are also the parents of son Romeo, 2, and daughter Mia, 1.

Mike also included photos of the kids at the hospital before Lauren gave birth.

In September, The Situation announced that they were expecting again, writing on Instagram, “Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

In 2022, Mike gushed about fatherhood, telling “Extra” while promoting “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “I love being a dad… It’s just so beautiful.”

In addition to being on dad duty, Mike is currently hosting a new true-crime series "Statute of Limitations," which is streaming on major platforms including Tubi, YouTube, The Roku Channel, FilmRise streaming apps and more.