‘RHOBH’ Star Annemarie Wiley on Villain Role & Sutton’s Reunion Scare (Exclusive)

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newbie Annemarie Wiley is dishing on her first season of the Bravo show.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte sat down with Annemarie, who is being seen as the "villain" this season.

Wiley came on the show as a friend of Kyle Richards. She shared, “Kyle sends me a message like, ‘Hey, we just started filming Season 13 of the ‘Housewives’ and the producers want to talk to you. Are you interested?’”

This season, Kyle has been making headlines for her split from Mauricio Umansky. Annemarie is loyal to Kyle, saying, “There were situations that were unfolding and things that were happening, like when we’re talking about Kyle now being sober… She was getting a lot of hate from the ladies for it.”

Wiley also got some hate following her accidental medical investigation into Sutton Stracke’s esophagus issues. The nurse anesthesiologist even got into a throwdown with Crystal Kung Minkoff over it! She commented, “It was such a big deal for me when Crystal falsely accused me of misrepresenting my title.”

She set the record straight to Megan, "I am a nurse anesthesiologist."

While things between Annemarie and Crystal “can’t be fixed over night,” she is in a “better place” with Sutton. She shared, “I have apologized to her both privately and publicly.”

As for the nerve-wracking reunion and Sutton’s medical emergency, Annemarie teased, “I will always put on my nurse’s hat.”