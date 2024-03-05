Phaedra Parks Says Porsha Williams Wants Her Back on ‘RHOA’! (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

Fresh off her banishment from the castle, Phaedra Parks is dishing on all things “The Traitors” Season 2, plus the "Married to Medicine" Season 10 reunion and pal Porsha Williams' return to "Real Housewives of Atlanta"!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Phaedra, who reacted to Porsha's "RHOA" return, saying, "It's going to be very interesting... must-see TV."

When asked if Porsha has been trying to recruit her back as well, Phaedra laughed, "Of course she has!"

"Frick and Frack will go in history," Phaerdra said. "We've had wonderful times together. I'm super excited for her, and she's excited to be back. Hopefully, they can bring Atlanta back to the days that it was must-see TV."

Phaedra also spoke about the recent news that Porsha is divorcing Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage, agreeing that it "will definitely be a hot topic" on "RHOA."

"She's been divorced before," Phaedra remarked. "She's not new to it. I think she knows her way around a marriage and a divorce."

As for "The Traitors," Phaedra talked about donning the green cloak as a traitor and some of her gone-viral lines, plus her sweet bond with “castle daddy” C.T. Tamburello.

Parks didn't know she would good at being a traitor since she isn't a "gamer." She noted, "I'm a veteran Housewife, so I'm not used to gaming, and the gamers definitely know how to game. Housewives, we know how to lift champagne and have a little drama."

Many of Phaedra's one-liners from the show have gone viral, including her telling Peter Weber, "This is not 'The Bachelor,' and I don't have to kiss your ass for a rose."

While she says she loves Peter, Parks explained, "He was trying to run that castle like it was 'The Bachelor.' These secret meetings... It was just crazy. He thought he was back on ABC."

She also spoke about her quotable line to "Big Brother" alum Dan Gheesling: "I do too much because you do too little."

Throwing shade at "Dirty Dan," Phaedra said, "That's what Dan did, the minimum, besides calling me out. He didn't do much else."

Phaedra said she made some "lifetime friends" on the show, though.

“I would love to work with C.T. again,” Phaedra added. “He is just salt of the earth, a great guy. Just a gentleman… I probably would have drowned a few times if it weren’t for C.T. because he was just that type of gentleman.”

Along with showing some love for castmates Sandra Diaz-Twine, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, and Janelle Pierzina, Parks emphasized, “The relationships grow because you’re actually spending time with them in this very private closed setting and you’re discussing the game, but you’re also discussing life.”

Parks said she got closer to fellow “RHOA" alum Shereé Whitfield after they participated in the game. She explained, “We’ve really seen each other come around full circle from getting married, having children, being on ‘The Housewives,’ being on this together. It really strengthened our relationship as friends.”

Phaedra also weighed in on the “chemistry” between Peter Weber and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu amid all the romance rumors!

She quipped, “They should be doing the rom-com, honey. Ekin-Su and Peter definitely had a lot of chemistry.”

Parks also teased the “spicy” reunion still to come, as the Housewives on the cast do what they do best! “The Bravo girls are going to be Bravo-licious," she said. "There was definitely some words said to people. I think people will enjoy it.”

Phaedra also discussed “Married to Medicine” after the three-part reunion kicked off. She teased the upcoming surprise appearance of her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, which "shocked the girls."

"Sometimes, to shut the mouths of people, you just have to show them what's really truthful," she said. "So, he came to let them know exactly what our relationship is about."

Parks also talked about distancing herself from Quad Webb this season, saying, "The Quad scenario... She's been there 10 years... so way before me. The other ladies definitely had some issues with Quad. I was trying to bring her back in, trying to resolve it... At some point, I had separate myself because it was causing a wedge between me and the group... I'm new to the group, and I can't re-write what's happened the past nine years... If you can't help, honey, you just can't help."

As for who will be in the hot seat most at the reunion, she offered, "To be honest, Dr. Gregory was really on the hot seat quite a bit. Of course, Quad was on the hot seat some. The guys really had some interesting conversations at the reunion. Of course, Sweet Tea and Heavenly [had] a classic rumble in the jungle."