‘The Cleaning Lady’ Cast Teases Danger-Packed Season 3

FOX

Fans waited for over a year for “The Cleaning Lady” to clean up the mess left from the shoot-out on the Season 2 finale.

Now, where does Season 3 pick up?

Élodie Yung is back as Thony on the white-knuckle thrill ride, airing Tuesdays on FOX.

Yung told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert of Thony, “The stakes are higher for Thony. The struggle is real this season.”

Every second is danger-packed as she tries to bring her sister home, and save her sick son.

Yung explained, “Ultimately, her goal is to protect her son and protect her family.”

This season, Mexican telenovela star Kate del Castillo is in the mix… and helping to keep things messy.

She told Melvin, “I think it’s just a perfect match for a Latina like me to be in a show like this.”

Del Castillo is playing a cartel runner named Ramona Sanchez, and she shared of her character, “She has a double life… she is super smart and not always the best person.”

Santiago Cabrera plays Ramona’s unpredictable brother Jorge, and his main agenda is figuring Thony out.

He revealed, “Jorge and Thony connect on many levels. I think he secretly admires her boldness.”