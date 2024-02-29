'90 Day Fiancé' Cast Debates Jasmine & Gino’s Lip Gloss Drama! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at Part 1 of the “90 Day Fiancé” tell-all!

Once again, Jasmine and Gino’s lip gloss drama comes up, and the cast weighs in.

Jasmine said of finding it under the passenger seat, “It was a lip gloss and it was fresh,” and it left her wondering, “How many womans are in this car?”

Gino insisted, “I had that truck six and a half years before I met Jasmine,” noting he had other dates and co-workers in the vehicle in the past, before they were together.

Host Shaun Robinson then asked for a raise of hands from those who think it is plausible that you could have a car that long and there could be a lip gloss under the passenger seat and you could have no idea. The majority raised their hands.

Jasmine also got heated talking about Gino’s surprise bachelor party.

She insisted there were no strippers at her bachelorette party, saying, “I went out with my friends, we were having fun,” while Gino pointed out she had a stripper on top of her the first time he came to Panama. She hit back, “It was the divorce party!” before yelling that for her bachelorette she never went to a strip club.