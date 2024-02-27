Instagram

Brandon Jenner, 42, and his wife Cayley Stoker, 38, are having another baby!

On Tuesday, the couple broke the news that they were expecting their fourth child in an interview with People magazine.

Their bundle of joy is due in August.

Cayley shared, “We conceived on Thanksgiving, which is so cute and special. I feel so grateful to get to do it all over again.”

In December, she took two pregnancy tests before telling Brandon, who already knew!

She shared, “When I went to tell Brandon that night as we were getting ready for bed he totally beat me to the punch. I had the tests in my pocket and I was going to just lay them down as he was brushing his teeth, but before I could do it, he looked at me and said, ‘So how pregnant do you think you are?’ I was floored.”

Brandon and Cayley are already the parents of twin boys Bo and Sam, 4. He is the father of daughter Eva, 8, with his ex-wife Leah Felder.

As for Eva’s reaction to the baby news, Stoker said, “We wrapped a onesie and gave it to her on Christmas Eve while her brothers were napping, and as soon as she saw the onesie, she knew. She gasped and looked at me with the sweetest, knowing eyes, then lunged across the bed to hug me and said, ‘You’re having another baby!’”

The twins are also “really excited to be big brothers.”

Cayley gushed, “We are just over the moon to be adding another baby to the family, and we can’t wait to meet him/her.”

Jenner and Stoker have decided not to learn the sex of the baby until the little one’s arrival.

She explained, “We didn’t find out the sex of the boys — and we will keep it a surprise again this time.”

Cayley also opened up about her pregnancy cravings, saying, “I had really bad morning sickness from weeks six to 12, so it was a lot of bagels, apples and cereal. My main craving has been citrus. I can’t get enough. You can see me at the farmers’ market buying dozens of tangerines and oranges each week. Sandwiches are also a big hit."

She added, “I tend to have more of a sweet tooth while pregnant, so I’ve been enjoying tons of fruit, granola, yogurt, and berries. Yum, now I’m hungry again!”