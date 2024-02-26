Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Welcome Baby #2

Instagram

“Counting On” alum Jeremiah Duggar, 25, and wife Hannah Duggar, 28, are the proud parents of a brand-new baby girl!

On Sunday, the couple revealed on Instagram they have welcomed their second child.

“Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!! You have already brought so much joy into our lives! We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls. 🥹💖”

They included two precious pics of the newborn. Check those out here!

Josie Bates, who just welcomed a baby boy, posted in the comments, “She she’s so perfect!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”

Whitney Bates added, “Aw congratulations 😍💞.”

Jeremiah and Hannah announced the pregnancy news in November. Along with posting a pic of Hannah holding a sonogram as Jeremiah holds their daughter Brynley, they wrote on Instagram, “Life just keeps getting sweeter!”