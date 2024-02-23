‘Love Is Blind’: Jimmy on Chelsea ‘Clingy’ Comment & Jessica's Good Edit (Exclusive)

Netflix

“Love Is Blind” Season 6’s Jimmy Presnell is sharing his side of the story!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Jimmy about his Season 6 journey so far, including his love triangle with Chelsea Blackwell and Jessica Vestal in the pods.

As for how he feels about watching everything play out on the show, Jimmy quipped, “I am just so proud of Jess for getting the edit she got. It is amazing to me they didn’t show any bit of how she talked to me during our last date. There wasn’t any clarity of why I chose Chelsea and for those first couple of episodes. There wasn’t a whole lot of why I chose Chelsea.”

Since things were left on the cutting room floor, Jimmy explained what led to the breakup between him and Jess, saying, “Ten minutes in[to the date], she’s talking down to me. She’s being super disrespectful because I don’t have a decision. If she loved me that much, in that moment, she would have told me, she would have communicated to me but instead she walked out the room within 10 minutes. She made that decision a lot easier for me.”

He noted, “At that point, Jess was my number one and I walked into my next date, you know, I had my head down. I was really sad… [Chelsea] picked me up and gave me exactly what I wanted in my lifelong term… we learned that when conflict arises, [Jess] walks out the door, at least Chelsea will there and walk through it with me.”

Despite his split with Jess, Jimmy was still curious about what she looked like. Did he still want to pursue things with her down the road? He answered, “I wasn’t necessarily wanting to pursue something with her. I was engaged, so that was the least of my concern. I did love Jess and I had really, really strong feelings with her and I was extremely curious to see what she looked like… We’re human… I think we go into that experiment, we lay it all down, the emotional connection we built for those days. It was real and you know, of course I’m curious.”

“She was just as curious, too,” Jimmy noted.

Jimmy insisted that Jess telling him that she had a daughter had no influence on his decision. He said, “It had nothing to do with why I didn’t choose her.”

Once Jimmy and Chelsea came back from paradise in the Dominican Republic back to reality, things started to shift, even leading to an argument where he called her “clingy.”

He commented, “I felt that she was wanting to spend a little too much time with me and I think what I needed at that point was for her to give me a little bit of space and give me some time to miss her because I did love her and I just felt that we were, you know, I was being a little smothered.”

As for his “stacked” comments about AD that caused an argument between him and Chelsea in the Dominican Republic, Jimmy explained, “Before we go out that night, we’re all curious talking about the other couples. [Chelsea] word for word said AD is stacked before we left and so I go to her and I’m like that woman is stacked so like that got blown out of proportion a little bit.”

While he might have playfully flirted with AD, he argued, “I wasn’t out to explore other relationships at that time. I put a ring out there and that’s a pretty serious thing for me to do.”

During the show, Chelsea told Jimmy that she looked like Megan Fox, which caused some uproar.

Was Jimmy surprised by the public reaction to her comment? He answered, “I think everybody’s maybe being a little bit too hard on her because she did say that she resembles, she didn’t say she looks exactly like her, but maybe my fault and my reactions for blowing it up like that because my eyes got absolutely wide open as soon as she said that, so there’s no denying that maybe I’m the reason for that.”