Instagram

“Bringing Up Bates” star Josie Bates, 24, is a mom again!

She welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Kelton Balka.

Josie posted sweet newborn photos on Instagram and a video of the couple as they find out the gender. The reality star wrote, “THE BEST SURPRISE 🥹.”

She later added a cute gender reveal video with “she’s here” and “he’s here” labels, the baby moving between the two before landing on “he’s here.”

Instagram

In the caption, she called him the “sweetest little miracle 🥹🫶.”

Bates had documented her pregnancy on Instagram. Just other day, she showed off her baby bump, writing, “9 months of growing this little angel and the anticipation to meet baby is almost over 🥰.”