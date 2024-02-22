Win It! ‘Poor Things’ Digital Code

“Poor Things” is heading to digital, just in time for the Oscars.

The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, is a Frankenstein tale about a doctor who brings a young woman named Bella back to life. Bella, however, wants to see the world and takes off on a whirlwind adventure with debauched lawyer Duncan Wedderburn.

“Poor Things” has been an award-season favorite this year, winning Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

The film is up for 11 Academy Awards at this year’s Oscars on March 10.

“Poor Things” will be available from all major digital retailers on February 27, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 12.