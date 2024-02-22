'90 Day Fiancé': Anali Keeps Clayton Waiting at the Altar (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive “90 Day Fiancé” sneak peek at Anali and Clayton’s wedding day, which doesn’t get off to a smooth start! We see a worried Clayton nervously waiting at the altar because Anali is a whopping 30 minutes late.

Clayton explains, “It is a really uneasy feeling going into your wedding not knowing if your bride is actually going to show up. Today is my wedding day — I'm supposed to be excited and nervous, not nervous and worried.”

He then confesses, “I would be heartbroken if Anali didn’t show up,” adding if he had to explain her absence to friends and family it would be an “embarrassment.”