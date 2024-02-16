‘Night Court’ Season 2 Will Bring Back the Wheelers

Nicole Weingart/NBC

“Night Court” is continuing to bring characters from the original to the re-boot for Season 2.

Executive producers and stars of “Night Court,” including Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin, Lacretta, John Larroquette, Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, and Nyambi Nyambi, sat down with the press as Warner Bros. Television Group hosted the Television Critics Association.

Executive producers Dan Rubin and Winston Rauch broke some news, saying that they are bringing back the Wheelers who played a couple down on their luck in the original.

Dan said, “We have Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell reprising their role as the Wheelers. So, they will be coming back. They were sort of — well, I guess you’d say cursed. They had some terrible luck in the original.”

Winston Rauch added, “This is an exclusive that you're all getting at the same time. But the Wheelers are coming back.”

Dan also revealed other major characters, saying, “We have Julia Sweeney this week as well. Melissa Fumero is going to be in an upcoming episode. Very excited about that.”

Winston revealed another guest star from “Big Bang Theory” will be on the show… Kate Micucci.

Melissa chimed in, “Kate Micucci is playing the Wheelers’ daughter, so we’re very thrilled to have her for that.”

Season 2 will be seeing Roz Russell, too! Winston dished, “And we’re also thrilled to say that for our finale episode, we will be joined again by the wonderful Marsha Warfield. Season finale.”