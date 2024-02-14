‘Love Is Blind’: AD Talks Pods Love Triangle, Amy Reacts to ‘I Love You’ (Exclusive)

Netflix

“Extra” sat down with Amber Desiree, aka “AD,” Jessica, and Amy from “Love Is Blind” Season 6, which takes the dating experiment to Charlotte, North Carolina.

AD dished on forming connections with both Matthew and Clay in the pods and what set them apart from each other. She commented, “They offer different things. I was a different person with each of them. With Clay, I felt very at home, I felt very safe, I felt like we spoke the same language. I felt like we were... the same font...

“Matthew, he offered a sense of security in a different way. He offered the lifestyle that I had kind of dreamed about, of just kind of being at home and being taken care of and being pampered.”

Amy reacted to hearing an “I love you” so soon in the pods from her match, admitting, “I was so caught off guard. I was like, 'Excuse me, what did you say?'" But she added, "I feel like, at that moment, I was definitely feeling the same thing. It's just one of those awkward things you don't really know how to vocalize or when to vocalize. It's one of those things we overthink so much and so, when he said it, I was feeling it too."

Jessica spoke about having a 10-year-old daughter and how she broached the subject with the men she dated in the pods.

She shared, “It came so naturally. I didn’t really have, like, a set plan for going in and telling each of the men I was dating that I had a child. I just let it happen organically in conversation... There was certain conversations that came up, like, ‘Are you interested in having children?’ or ‘Do you like children?’ And so those would usually be an appropriate time for me to be like, ‘Oh, well, of course, I want children and by the way, I already have a head start.”

Jessica’s daughter was supportive of her journey to find Mr. Right, saying, “She wanted me to be happy and she was ready for it.”

While they played coy about their relationship, the ladies had no hesitation when asked if they'd go through this process for love again!

Jessica reflected, "It taught me so much about myself and leading with vulnerability and that aspect of completely connecting emotionally before physically. I think so many people don't realize how important that is."

Amy echoed, "I feel like in our generation, we put the physical first, and that's not the most important thing. So I feel like having the safe space where we could get as deep as we wanted to just really allowed connections to form organically."

AD said, "There's things you can't do in the real world, there's questions that you would never ask on a first date. Having those opportunities behind that wall to just kind of let that go and be like, 'Well, I wanna get married to you,' and have that not be a weird thing, it just allowed so much more openness and realness."