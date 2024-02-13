‘Say Yes to the Prom’ Treats Deserving Students to Dresses, Tuxes & More

Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Say Yes to the Prom” is back for the 12th year. WBD treated 500 deserving students in New York to one-on-one styling sessions with Monte Durham of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” and WBD employees, who helped them create their own prom look and style.

Monte opened up about this year’s event, sharing, “We will see over 1,000 students, we will be in four different communities in each city… I don’t want anybody to look at how far you’ve got to go, we’re here celebrating how far you’ve come.”

He added, “This is life-changing for them.”

Durham continued, “Every student who comes in here, whether you’re wearing a tuxedo, a dress, you want heels or jewelry, we’re making it happen because at Warner Bros. Discovery, we are all about prom perfection.”

And perfection it is! This year’s “Say Yes to the Prom” kicked off in Atlanta and will be in Los Angeles following NYC.

The experience includes a selection of on-trend dresses and thousands of shoes and accessories from Macy’s, as well as custom tuxedo fittings and trend-forward menswear rentals provided by Men’s Wearhouse.