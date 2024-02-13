Bobbie Jean Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

In December, Bobbie Jean Carter died a year after her brother Aaron Carter overdosed and drowned in a tub at 34.

Now, more details have been released about her death at 41.

In new documents obtained by People magazine, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida revealed that Carter died of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

Her death has been listed as accidental.

According to the report, Bobbie Jean was found unresponsive in the bathroom by her roommate. Though she was rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest, she could not be revived.

Following her death, Carter matriarch Jane told TMZ, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

She went on to say, "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."