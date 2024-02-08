Getty Images

Country couple Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are calling it quits after nearly 11 years of marriage.

Nearly two months ago, Jason filed for divorce in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the court docs obtained by People magazine, Jason listed their date of separation as December 3.

Isbell is requesting joint custody of their daughter Mercy, 8.

According to TMZ, there is a prenup in place that Jason wants the court to enforce.

A restraining order was also submitted with Jason’s filing, but that is standard procedure in Tennessee. It is in place to make sure that Jason and Amanda don’t move assets until a judge can look everything over and divide their assets.

Last year, the couple documented their marriage struggles in the documentary “Running with Our Eyes Closed,” in which Amanda suggested the idea of marriage counseling to Jason in an email.

In 2022, Amanda opened up about their relationship, telling People magazine, “It doesn’t matter if you’re a quasi-famous person like Jason or me, everybody’s relationships are the same; there’s up and downs and there’s good and bad and you just try to deal with it. Life’s not easy, marriage isn’t easy, but aren’t we lucky to be able to live?”

Four years ago, Jason revealed that he pushed everyone away, including Amanda, while he was making Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s album “Reunions.”

He told The New York Times, “At one point, I said, ‘It’d be easier if someone had cheated’ Then we could say, ‘You did this,’ or ‘I did this,’ and ‘Somebody needs to be real sorry.’ But it was more like, ‘We don’t know each other right now. We’re not able to speak the same language.’”

During the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amanda stayed in a hotel for 10 days since “lines were getting crossed.” They eventually got back together.

Amanda’s song “Fault Lines” was inspired by their relationship woes. She told Nashville Scenes, “All of us have had turmoil within our respective marriages, and it was definitely coming from a place of vulnerability. In one word, that’s how I would describe how I picked every song for the record. You have the choice to be vulnerable or not. However you handle yourself, it’s all about choice.”