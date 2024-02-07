Round21 Launches Travis & Jason Kelce Football Ahead of the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Fans of the Kelce brothers can now get their hands on Round21’s official NFLPA collector edition football featuring Travis and Jason Kelce — just in time for the Super Bowl!

Round21 is a brand that pairs athletes and artists to create products that celebrate identity and self-expression. The Kelce Bros. Football represents the power of family, teamwork, and football excellence, featuring an official replica signature in metallic foil that's verified authentic by the NFLPA. The football was designed by Jordan Spector, an artist commissioned by professional athletes and sports industry leaders.

Round21 breaks the silos of the sports world to take the fan beyond the game through the intersection of sports, art, and pop culture. The brand’s recent launches include a collaboration with the USWNT for the World Cup, a capsule collection with Brittney Griner about the power of coming together through cause, and the creation of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring collector edition basketballs.

Round21 is a minority and female-founded business. Jasmine Maietta previously spent 20 years at global sports and fitness brands like Peloton, Under Armour and Reebok. She realized sports fans are looking for a connection to the athletes and teams they love that goes beyond the field — one that's authentic and focuses on individuality and self-expression.

“Round21 saw a gap in the market for products that empower athletes to tell their story, with the end goal of deepening fans' emotional investment in the athlete's journey,” Maietta said. “The collaborative relationship between an athlete, artist, and the round21 brand places the athlete at the center of their own story represented by art. Each piece we create is not just a product, but a work of art and a narrative artifact, providing fans with a tangible connection to the athlete's personal journey.”

Round21 also recently launched an official NFLPA collector edition Patrick Mahomes Football, which represents Mahomes’ power and grace on and off the field. The ball was designed by multidisciplinary artist Dwight White, who is also a former ex-Division I football player.