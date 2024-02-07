Kaya Scodelario & Benjamin Walker Split

Getty Images

Kaya Scodelario, 31, and Benjamin Walker, 41, have called it quits after eight years together.

The Sun U.K. reports Kaya secretly separated from Ben last year.

In a joint statement, their reps said, “Some time ago, Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends.”

Benjamin and Kaya have two kids together, a son and a daughter.

The statement continued, “They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children's remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family.”

The couple made their last public appearance at the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in London in the summer of 2022.

On Monday, Scodelario posted a pic of her getaway with friends at Coco Bodu Hithi Resort. She wrote on Instagram, “Feeling so lucky to go through life with these amazing friends. Normalize going to ‘romantic’ locations with your mates instead… 😘”

In 2014, Benjamin and Kaya started dating after meeting on the set of “The King’s Daughter.” That same year, they got engaged and tied the knot in December 2015.