Kelly Rizzo Is Dating Breckin Meyer After Losing Bob Saget

Two years after Bob Saget’s shocking death, his wife Kelly Rizzo has found love.

Rizzo is now dating actor Breckin Meyer.

The two debuted their relationship at a Grammys viewing party on Sunday.

Kelly and Brecklin posed on the red carpet at a Janie’s Fund charity event at the Hollywood Palladium.

For their red-carpet debut, Kelly wore a leopard-print dress while Brecklin opted for gray pants, graphic tee, and denim jacket.

Kelly didn’t rush into dating after losing Bob. She told E! News, “It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, ‘Okay, I think he'd be happy with it.'"

Rizzo got Saget’s three daughters’ blessings on her new relationship. She said, “It's wonderful. It just meant so much to have their blessing. They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."

While she’s in a new relationship, Bob have a place in her heart forever. She said, “I just love talking about him all the time and working with his foundation. He's never going anywhere."

In October, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kelly, who was “open” to dating again.

When asked if she would accept a date if someone asked her out, Kelly answered, I’m open to it, yes.”

As for where she was in the grieving process, Rizzo commented, “I'm still just coming from a place of gratitude. Just being so grateful for the time I had with Bob. When he left a mark on this world like he did and left an incredible legacy that's really all you can hope for out of life and he accomplished that and he did that.”