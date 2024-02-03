Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldivar Speaks from Prison — Could She Be Paroled Soon?

Getty Images

The convicted killer of slain singer Selena — onetime fan club president and employee Yolanda Saldivar — will soon be up for parole after serving nearly 30 years of a life sentence in prison.

People magazine reports that Saldivar spoke about her prospects from behind bars in a series of four interviews for the Oxygen True Crime series "Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them."

Saldivar — who is up for parole as of March 30, 2025 — bought a gun on March 26, 1995, after Selena confronted her about having fleeced the singer's clothing boutiques while working there.

Five days later, Saldivar shot Selena at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas. The rising star, just 23 years old, died at the scene.

Police engaged in a stand-off with Saldivar, who was holed up in her truck in the motel parking lot, threatening suicide. She surrendered and was convicted of first-degree murder, in spite of her argument that the killing was just an accident, and that she had intended to kill herself, not her idol.

All these years later, Saldivar, now 63, speaks about her situation and will offer new insights into what she believes really happened that day. Oxygen promises the show "examines Saldivar's interpretation of events that ended in Selena's death and her claims that everything wasn't as it seemed."

Could one of the most notorious murderers in entertainment history go free?