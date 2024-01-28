Taylor Swift Spotted at Ravens-Chiefs Game — Travis Kelce Acts Up

Getty Images

Taylor Swift showed up to cheer on her man, Travis Kelce, at Sunday's Ravens-Chiefs game... and she arrived in time to see Kelce lose his cool during warm-up.

Taylor, 34, wore a black jacket, red sweater, and black paints, rocking natural curls and giving fans major "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" vibes.

She — of course! — had her signature red lip, and also sported a gold necklace.

She was seen entering the game with Brittany Mahomes and then sitting in a private suite with besties Keleigh Teller and Cara Delevingne.

Meanwhile, Travis turned heads before the game when both he and teammate Patrick Mahomes kicked Ravens player Justin Tucker's helmet and gear out of their way.

Of course, Travis had endured booing from Baltimore fans.