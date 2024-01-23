Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News January 23, 2024

Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ Confirms Son Adam’s Cause of Death

Rick Harrison’s son Adam tragically died last week at just 39, and now the reality star has confirmed his cause of death.

Harrison, of “Pawn Stars” fame, told TMZ via his rep, "Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously.  It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."

It was previously reported that Adam suffered a drug overdose, and that Las Vegas Metro PD was investigating.

Following Adam’s death, Rick posted on Instagram, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam."

He ended his tribute with a broken-heart emoji.

Adam's brother Corey posted a sweet photo of the two of them sharing a bathtub as small children. He captioned it, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."

