Getty Images

Two months after Dex Carvey’s sudden death at 32, his official cause of death has been released.

On Tuesday, the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Carvey died from a lethal mix of fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine.

His death has been ruled accidental.

In November, Dex’s father Dana Carvey and mom Paula broke the news of his death. In a statement, they said, “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately,” the statement continued. “Most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. Will miss him forever.”

Dana and Paula ended their statement by sending prayers “to anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Dex was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a Los Angeles home. When paramedics arrived, they were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend was the one who called 911.