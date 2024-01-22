‘Love & Translation’ Bachelors Had No Clue Ladies Spoke No English! (Exclusive)

A dozen women from nine different countries are dating three American men on TLC’s new series “Love & Translation.” The big catch? None of the ladies speak a word of English!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with host Sangita Patel and the three bachelors, Dylan, Kahil, and Tripp, to get the scoop on the dating experiment. Does love transcend language?

Sangita shared, “When I first meet the guys, they’re thinking, ‘Beautiful island on this paradise, meeting gorgeous women,’ but they didn’t know they didn’t speak English.”

When asked what they thought they were signing up for, Kahil quipped that he thought the women were going to be “bilingual.”

Sangita stressed that the show was a social experiment to see if “we can use our five senses to make a connection and find love.”

As for strategy to impress the ladies, Tripp revealed that he wanted the women to see his “goofy” side by singing to them.

After being on the show, Dylan believes that “love can jump over any hurdle in front of it,” even a language barrier.