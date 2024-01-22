Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Expecting Baby #2

Instagram

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting again!

On Monday, the couple announced the happy news on Amazon Live.

During the segment, the two revealed that their son Dawson is “going to be a big brother.” Ashley is 13 weeks pregnant.

While they are “overwhelmed as hell,” Jared told People magazine, “We want Dawson to have a sibling. That's very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So, we wanted to give that to Dawson."

Ashley and Jared brought Dawson to their first baby appointment. Ashley said, “I try to teach him, 'Where's the baby? It's in the belly!' Sometimes I'm like, 'Where's the baby?' And he'll point to his belly. So, he doesn't get that it's my belly. He has been extremely, even more so of a mommy's boy since this child has been in my belly."

As for how this pregnancy is different from the first one, Ashley explained, “I had hyperemesis gravidarum last time, so that meant that basically I threw up almost every, well, I threw up multiple times a day up to about 30 weeks. And the first 16 to 18 weeks were just absolutely debilitating. So, I'm just so freaking grateful that I'm not experiencing that.”

In August, Ashley hinted that they were going to have another baby “very soon” during her podcast “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous.”

Ashley and Jared welcomed Dawson two years ago.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram, “Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother 🙏 He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

In 2020, the ocuple opened up to “Extra” about their plans to start a family. Ashley explained why they were so open about it, saying, “We’ve been married for a year. I’m gonna be 33 in March. I just think it’s kind of our natural progression, and Bachelor Nation loves babies, they love baby talk.”

Jared said, “The pressure wasn’t just coming from Bachelor Nation, it was also coming from my mother-in-law.”