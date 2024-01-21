Celebrity News January 21, 2024
David Gail, 'Port Charles' & 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor, Dies at 58
David Gail, an actor known as Dr. Joe Scanlon on "Port Charles," has died at 58.
His sister, Kate Colmenares, confirmed his January 20 death on Instagram Saturday.
"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖," she wrote, adorning her remembrance with a photo of the siblings in a tender embrace.
Gail was born February 27, 1965, in Tampa.
He made his TV debut on a 1990 episode of "Growing Pains," and made several guest spots on series in the '90s, including "Murder, She Wrote" (1993) and "Beverly Hills, 90210" (eight appearances, 1991-1994).
He was a series regular on "Robin's Hoods" (1994-1995) and "Savannah" (1996-1997), going on to appear over 200 times as Dr. Joe Scanlon on "Port Charles" from 1999-2000.
He made a few TV and film appearances until 2008, and is credited with voice work on the 2019 video game "Blacksad: Under the Skin," his last credit.