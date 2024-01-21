David Gail, 'Port Charles' & 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor, Dies at 58

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖," she wrote, adorning her remembrance with a photo of the siblings in a tender embrace.