Celebrity News January 20, 2024

Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Posts Touching Tribute to Late Son: 'Always in My Heart!'

Getty Images
Rick (R) with Big Hoss, Chumlee and the late "Old Man" Harrison in 2014

"Pawn Stars" head honcho Rick Harrison is mourning his son Adam, who died of a drug overdose Friday at 39.

"You will always be in my heart!" Rick posted on Instagram. "I love you Adam."

He ended his tribute with a broken-heart emoji.

In the picture, the family resemblance between Rick and Adam — who did not appear on "Pawn Stars" — is remarkable.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Adam's brother Corey posted a sweet photo of the two of them sharing a bathtub as small children. He captioned it, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Adam's family told TMZ, "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

