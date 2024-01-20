Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Posts Touching Tribute to Late Son: 'Always in My Heart!'

Getty Images

"Pawn Stars" head honcho Rick Harrison is mourning his son Adam, who died of a drug overdose Friday at 39.

"You will always be in my heart!" Rick posted on Instagram. "I love you Adam."

He ended his tribute with a broken-heart emoji.

In the picture, the family resemblance between Rick and Adam — who did not appear on "Pawn Stars" — is remarkable.

Adam's brother Corey posted a sweet photo of the two of them sharing a bathtub as small children. He captioned it, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."

