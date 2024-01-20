Celebrity News January 20, 2024
Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Posts Touching Tribute to Late Son: 'Always in My Heart!'
"Pawn Stars" head honcho Rick Harrison is mourning his son Adam, who died of a drug overdose Friday at 39.
"You will always be in my heart!" Rick posted on Instagram. "I love you Adam."
He ended his tribute with a broken-heart emoji.
In the picture, the family resemblance between Rick and Adam — who did not appear on "Pawn Stars" — is remarkable.
Adam's brother Corey posted a sweet photo of the two of them sharing a bathtub as small children. He captioned it, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."
Adam's family told TMZ, "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."